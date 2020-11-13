FCPS ending targeted in-person services; will stay virtual until winter break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools are moving back to all virtual instruction.

In October, the district started in-person targeted services for small groups of students. But school officials are pausing those services to keep students and staff safe during the holidays.

With Thanksgiving being one of the family holidays of the year, FCPS decided to go ahead and cancel in-person targeted instruction.

Fayette Co Public Schools are pausing all in-person targeted services ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. School officials say they want to keep everyone safe. They anticipate some students and their families traveling or gathering for the holiday. More details at noon. pic.twitter.com/WQgT7jmYZR — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) November 13, 2020

Since October 19, the district has provided targeted services for small groups of students at elementary, middle, and high schools.

In the past few days, health officials have encouraged people to cancel their Thanksgiving plans as COVID-19 19 cases go up. However, the district anticipates the likelihood that some students and their families will travel or gather.

The Fayette County Education Association supports the district’s decision to cancel in-person classes until next year.

“We’re not seeing a lot of outbreak from target services, however, we know that, with Thanksgiving coming up, people gathering even though they shouldn’t be gathering, that there will be additional cases most likely after the holidays," said Jessica Hiler, president of the Fayette County Education Association. "So, I think it was a good idea to keep everybody safe.”

Superintendent Manny Caulk says the district wanted to pause targeted services for 14 days after Thanksgiving. But that would have put classes restarting during the last week of school before winter break.

Although each school has set its own schedule for targeted services, all targeted services district-wide will end on or before November 20.

NTI instruction will continue until the last day of school on December 18.

Starting in January, school officials hope to resume in-person classes. But officials say that will depend on COVID-19 incidence rates in Fayette County.

