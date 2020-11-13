Advertisement

Franklin County goes into the red zone for COVID-19

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:59 AM EST
FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - More Kentucky counties are entering the COVID-19 red zone, among them, Franklin County.

Governor Beshear has told state government workers to go back to working from home if they can, and the Franklin County School System is on their distance learning plans as Franklin County joins the many Kentucky counties that are now in the red.

Franklin County turned red on Thursday, and health leaders say they knew this was coming, with so many counties surrounding them turning red. They say they were seeing cases increasing every day.

Red is something businesses try to avoid being in, but with COVID-19 it’s been tough. And with red zones, it’s yet another hassle in what’s been a very tough year.

“You know, we are doing everything we can to create an environment where our business can continue and our customers can be safe,” said Ann Wingrove, Completely Kentucky.

Such as asking people to use hand sanitizer as soon as they come in. Changing air filters frequently and requiring masks and social distancing.

The largest age group testing positive is the 30 and under group, along with teenagers. Health officials say Halloween get-togethers from two weeks ago are showing up in positive cases, along with other groups of people.

“Whether it be a wedding or a birthday party. We have seen cases where even if they kept the birthday party small, 9 or 10 people, all 9 tested positive,” said Judy Mattingly, Franklin Co. Health Dept.

Mattingly tells us the best advice is to avoid all types of gatherings, even if it’s a small one because that is where people are contracting the virus. She says she knows that is hard, but that’s the only way to keep it from spreading.

Several of the Franklin County clinics and pharmacies offer daily testing, but, next Tuesday, the health department will host a COVID-19 testing event.

