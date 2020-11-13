Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever daily case total; 8.68% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

“Like almost every state in America, we are seeing a surge here in Kentucky that is concerning and deadly,” said Gov. Beshear. "But like every state in America, the power to stop it is in our hands.

Gov. Beshear reported 3,173 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 132,844 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.68 percent positivity rate.

Friday marks the state’s highest-ever number of daily cases.

As of Friday, 1,358 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 307 are in the ICU, and 147 are on ventilators.

There were 25 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,647.

The deaths reported Friday include a four women, ages 76, 79, 88 and 92, and three men, ages 73, 81 and 88, from Barren County; two women, ages 71 and 92, from Bullitt County; a 93-year-old woman from Christian County; a 65-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man from Hardin County; a 62-year-old man from Harlan County; an 87-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man from Hart County; two men, ages 76 and 94, from Logan County; a 65-year-old man from Marion County; a 79-year-old woman from Mason County; a 69-year-old man from Ohio County; an 83-year-old woman and two men, ages 62 and 83, from Pike County; and a 79-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man from Warren County.

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Hardin, Kenton and Boone. Each of these counties has more than 100 new cases; Jefferson County has 630.

