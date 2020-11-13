Kentucky women’s basketball announces 2020-21 schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team will play seven non-conference games and 16 SEC games this season.

SCHEDULE RELEASE. 🤩📆https://t.co/S4GhRXuz3J — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) November 13, 2020

Dates and times are tentative and subject to change due to conference television assignments, which will be released later.

The Wildcats will also potentially add additional non-conference opponents in December to fulfill the NCAA Division I requirement of 25 games.

Kentucky opens the season on November 25 at home against Murray State at 1:00. The Wildcats will also host Belmont, Marshall, Samford and Wofford. Kentucky will visit Kansas State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on December 3 before visiting DePaul on December 16.

In league play, the Wildcats will host Arkansas (Dec. 31), South Carolina (Jan. 10), Vanderbilt (Jan. 17), Alabama (Jan. 28), Missouri (Jan. 31), Tennessee (Feb. 11), LSU (Feb. 18) and Ole Miss (Feb. 28).

Kentucky will take road trips in SEC play to Tennessee (Jan. 3), Texas A&M (Jan. 7), Auburn (Jan. 14), Mississippi State (Jan. 24), Ole Miss (Feb. 4), Florida (Feb. 15), South Carolina (Feb. 21) and Georgia (Feb. 25).

The Wildcats are scheduled to play eight games against Top 25 teams and teams receiving votes this season. UK will play No. 1 South Carolina twice, No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 19 DePaul and RV Tennessee twice.

UK is No. 11 in the AP Preseason Top 25.

