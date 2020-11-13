Advertisement

Kentucky women’s basketball announces 2020-21 schedule

The Wildcats will play seven non-conference games and 16 SEC games.
Kentucky's 2020-21 schedule.
Kentucky's 2020-21 schedule.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:51 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team will play seven non-conference games and 16 SEC games this season.

Dates and times are tentative and subject to change due to conference television assignments, which will be released later.

The Wildcats will also potentially add additional non-conference opponents in December to fulfill the NCAA Division I requirement of 25 games.

Kentucky opens the season on November 25 at home against Murray State at 1:00. The Wildcats will also host Belmont, Marshall, Samford and Wofford. Kentucky will visit Kansas State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on December 3 before visiting DePaul on December 16.

In league play, the Wildcats will host Arkansas (Dec. 31), South Carolina (Jan. 10), Vanderbilt (Jan. 17), Alabama (Jan. 28), Missouri (Jan. 31), Tennessee (Feb. 11), LSU (Feb. 18) and Ole Miss (Feb. 28).

Kentucky will take road trips in SEC play to Tennessee (Jan. 3), Texas A&M (Jan. 7), Auburn (Jan. 14), Mississippi State (Jan. 24), Ole Miss (Feb. 4), Florida (Feb. 15), South Carolina (Feb. 21) and Georgia (Feb. 25).

The Wildcats are scheduled to play eight games against Top 25 teams and teams receiving votes this season. UK will play No. 1 South Carolina twice, No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 19 DePaul and RV Tennessee twice.

UK is No. 11 in the AP Preseason Top 25.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Two men shot and killed in Georgetown
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: 3,303 new COVID-19 cases reported, 11 deaths Saturday
Gusts of 50+mph will be possible for some areas overnight and into Sunday
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong winds moving in
WKYT Interactive COVID-19
Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Latest News

EKU falls to Central Arkansas.
Hales leads late drive, Central Arkansas beats EKU 37-25
Johnson plays like No. 1 and seizes control at the Masters
Johnson plays like No. 1 and seizes control at the Masters
Virginia beats Louisville 31-17.
Armstrong runs Virginia past Louisville 31-17
Landon Young wore John Schlarman's No. 65 jersey against Vanderbilt.
Kentucky holds off Vanderbilt 38-35 to pick up third win
Asia Seidt named 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year
Asia Seidt named NCAA Woman of the Year