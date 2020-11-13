Lexington businesses owners unite to keep restaurant afloat during pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the pandemic drags on, business owners are finding no relief in the struggle to keep doors open.

One of these businesses is Old Vine Bistro in Lexington.

“I’m just basically running out of money,” says Old Vine Bistro owner Larry Dean.

Dean says he’s been at the location on Old Vine St. for 17 years. With fewer people in the dining room, his well is running dry.

Now, Dean’s landlord needs rent in full this month or he’s evicted.

Despite their own struggles trying to keep doors open during a pandemic, business owners throughout the community are dropping their work to help out.

“A lot of us have you know pitched in here and there on our own dime. A lot of times, we have not been able to pay ourselves. We’ve just not had the money but we believe in Larry and we believe in the Lexington restaurant business,” said Grant Wilson.

Wilson is the general manager of Old Vine Bistro. He also has his own business Balance Bleu Meal Prep. He’s put that on hold, and it’s all hands on deck keeping dean’s restaurant afloat.

“I was there and I’ve had people come help me,” said Detail Lex owner Daryl Lyons.

Lyons had to shut his business doors for 9 weeks. Now, he’s writing Dean a check.

“The worst thing and the last thing we all want to see is a small business closed, that’s what, I mean to me that’s what makes Lexington,” Lyons said.

As for how Dean feels about the support?

“Don’t make me tear up, that’s all I can say for that,” Dean said.

If you’d like to donate to help keep Old Vine Bistro open, you can visit their GoFundMe page here.

