Lexington hospitals concerned about potential surge in COVID-19 cases during holiday season

By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:28 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is seeing a serious rise in cases and Lexington is no exception.

Friday, health leaders announced 189 cases. It’s the third-highest case count we’ve seen.

November is off to a rough start, with nearly 2,000 cases reported in Lexington in the first twelve days.

Now, with the holidays upon us, hospital leaders say the community needs to step up so they don’t get overwhelmed.

Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever daily case total; 8.68% positivity rate

When this pandemic first started, there was a lot of concern about medical resources being overwhelmed. Kentucky was able to avoid that, but as numbers continue to surge, hospitals are asking for the public’s help to make sure they can help the people who get COVID.

Friday morning, doctors from three Lexington hospitals, UK HealthCare, Baptist Health, and Saint Joseph Health, came together to ask the community to take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19:

They said, so far, they have been able to give proper care to everyone who has come in, but as numbers continue to rise that gets more difficult.

Baptist Health currently has 54 covid patients, that’s more than double what they had near the end of October. They also said they are worried that Thanksgiving will lead to a surge in those numbers, as people get together, and then return to their communities. They’re asking people to avoid those gatherings or if you are around people, wear a mask.

The fear is if the number of patients starts to overwhelm resources, it’ll lead to worse outcomes for all patients.

As part of these efforts, those hospitals announced a unified set of visitation restriction policies. Everyone visiting will be required to wear a mask, even in patient rooms.

Lexington hospitals changing visitor restrictions due to spread of COVID-19

They’re also limiting visitation hours to 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those new policies go into effect next Tuesday.

