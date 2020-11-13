Member of famed Tuskegee Airmen honored with mural at Madison County Library

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A World War 2 veteran and member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen is being honored with his own mural in Richmond.

The mural is of long time Richmond native Frank Walker.

Walker, who is now deceased, came home after the war and became one of the first African-American mail carriers in Richmond.

The picture is located on the side of the Madison County Library. It’s part of a city-sponsored mural art project.

The artist started painting the piece last weekend and it was finished by the time library workers came back to work Monday morning.

“I mean, I think it’s just a part of our wonderful history and I love the fact that he’s also African-American,” said Library Director Ruthie Maslin. "But I think that you know honoring somebody for his contribution is really important to me and he contributed to our nation and also to our community.

There will be a marker placed by the mural for historic context. The artwork will stay up as long as it will last.

