No. 2 Kentucky sweeps Mississippi State to stay perfect

The Wildcats (7-0) wrap up their fall season Saturday in Starkville.
No. 2 Kentucky sweeps Mississippi State.
No. 2 Kentucky sweeps Mississippi State.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Freshman Madi Skinner recorded a career-high 12 kills, Azhani Tealer notched a career-high eight blocks and No. 2 Kentucky swept Mississippi State 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-16) Friday in Starkville.

Kentucky never trailed by more than two points in any set and they led wire-to-wire in the first and third sets.

“I was really happy with our discipline, and I thought we executed really well,” UK coach Craig Skinner said. “I was pleased with our ability to kill behind the setter, which was important in today’s match. I also felt like we won the serve and pass game from beginning to end in the match.”

Skinner hit .647 in the match with 12 kills on 17 swings and only one error. Tealer had her best output of the season coupling eight blocks with nine kills on 12 swings, no errors and a career-high .750 hitting percentage in the match.

UK held Mississippi State to .042 hitting for the match, and -.074 in the second set alone.

Kentucky will play its final match of the fall season on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. The match will be shown live on the SEC Network+ and the ESPN app.

