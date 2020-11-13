Advertisement

Scott County Schools sticking with in-person learning despite being in red zone

By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:50 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Guidance from the Kentucky Department of Health and Governor Beshear says if your county is in the red zone do not have in-person learning, switch to virtual.

But that is just guidance, not a requirement.

In Scott County, the school district is standing behind its decision to keep students in classrooms.

It’s been a month since Scott County Schools returned to in-person learning. Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub says the safety protocols they have in place are working despite the county’s numbers going up.

“You know we all know that this week the commonwealth has reported some of its highest numbers to date, but yet, in Scott County Schools, this week has not been the highest that we’ve had,” Hub said. “To date, we have 59 positive student cases and 22 positive staff cases, so that’s less than three positive cases a day for students and less than one a day for our staff members.”

Hub credits the safety protocols that are in place inside these schools. Masking up, avoiding large gatherings and social distancing when possible.

He says, when it comes to the data, there is a delay in the chain of reporting, but he’s taking the most up-to-date data he can get to make his decision on Thursday nights.

“The data that Scott County Schools reports is 100% correct. That data that WEDCO, our health department, reports is also 100% correct. So is the data that we see from the state,” Hub said. “It’s nobody’s fault, there are multiple systems trying to report. So, everyone needs to understand, there’s no lack of transparency, nobody’s cooking the books, all the numbers are correct. It just takes a while to get them from the schools to the health departments and from the health departments all the way up to the state.”

Ultimately, Hub says the safety of students and staff is his priority and he’s not against the idea of returning to virtual learning if some criteria are met.

“When we see that there’s a transmission of COVID in schools and or if we have insufficient staffing to open our schools safely,” Hub said.

But, until that time, Hub says Scott County will stick with what’s worked.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Two men shot and killed in Georgetown
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: 3,303 new COVID-19 cases reported, 11 deaths Saturday
Gusts of 50+mph will be possible for some areas overnight and into Sunday
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong winds moving in
WKYT Interactive COVID-19
Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Latest News

"We went down to Knoxville and beat them on the field, now we want to beat them in the blood...
The 33rd annual Big Blue Crush blood drive starts as the Kentucky Blood Center’s supply is “critically low”
(Credit: Kentucky Democratic Party, Facebook)
Kentucky Democratic Party taps 1st African American chairman
Ohio River reopens to river traffic
Ohio River reopens to river traffic
Aerial footage from our sister station WXIX's drone of the aftermath from the firey crash on...
UPDATE: Ohio River reopened to water traffic after inspection results
Saturday marked an emotional day on the field for Kentucky football, playing their first game...
WATCH | Players, neighbors honor beloved UK football coach John Schlarman