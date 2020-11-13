Advertisement

SEC to use December 19 as playing date for rescheduled games

Game opponents can be announced as late as five days prior to competition.
SEC to use December 19 for rescheduled games.
SEC to use December 19 for rescheduled games.(Dale Zanine | Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:21 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The SEC announced on Friday afternoon that they will use December 19 as a date for football games rescheduled due to COVID-19.

They also announced that game opponents can be announced as late as five days prior to competition.

As of Friday, all games planned for November 21 will be played as scheduled, including Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama. All games currently scheduled to be played after November 21 are subject to weekly evaluation in order to reschedule games that have been postponed during the 2020 season.

“It has been a goal of the SEC to play a complete football schedule provided we maintain a healthy environment for student-athletes and everyone around our football programs,” said Sankey. “The added flexibility of a December 19 playing date for teams that do not qualify for the SEC Football Championship and the ability to adjust opponents on five-day notification provide a greater opportunity for our schools to play a full schedule of games in 2020.”

December 19 is the date of the SEC Football Championship Game to be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Teams that do not qualify for the championship game would be eligible to play games on December 19 that are rescheduled during the remaining weeks of the 2020 football season.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Two men shot and killed in Georgetown
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: 3,303 new COVID-19 cases reported, 11 deaths Saturday
Gusts of 50+mph will be possible for some areas overnight and into Sunday
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong winds moving in
WKYT Interactive COVID-19
Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Latest News

EKU falls to Central Arkansas.
Hales leads late drive, Central Arkansas beats EKU 37-25
Johnson plays like No. 1 and seizes control at the Masters
Johnson plays like No. 1 and seizes control at the Masters
Virginia beats Louisville 31-17.
Armstrong runs Virginia past Louisville 31-17
Landon Young wore John Schlarman's No. 65 jersey against Vanderbilt.
Kentucky holds off Vanderbilt 38-35 to pick up third win
Asia Seidt named 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year
Asia Seidt named NCAA Woman of the Year