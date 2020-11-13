SEC to use December 19 as playing date for rescheduled games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The SEC announced on Friday afternoon that they will use December 19 as a date for football games rescheduled due to COVID-19.

They also announced that game opponents can be announced as late as five days prior to competition.

NEWS | @SEC will utilize Dec. 19 as a playing date for football games rescheduled due to COVID-19 and has established parameters that allow for the adjustment of game opponents as late as five days prior to competition.https://t.co/kRaux232uY — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 13, 2020

As of Friday, all games planned for November 21 will be played as scheduled, including Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama. All games currently scheduled to be played after November 21 are subject to weekly evaluation in order to reschedule games that have been postponed during the 2020 season.

“It has been a goal of the SEC to play a complete football schedule provided we maintain a healthy environment for student-athletes and everyone around our football programs,” said Sankey. “The added flexibility of a December 19 playing date for teams that do not qualify for the SEC Football Championship and the ability to adjust opponents on five-day notification provide a greater opportunity for our schools to play a full schedule of games in 2020.”

December 19 is the date of the SEC Football Championship Game to be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Teams that do not qualify for the championship game would be eligible to play games on December 19 that are rescheduled during the remaining weeks of the 2020 football season.

