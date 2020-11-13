'Hopefully, the healing can begin’: Pike County’s Super Kooper completes chemo treatments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Kooper Coleman recently celebrated his sixth birthday. But Thursday brought on a different kind of celebration for the Pike County boy.

Kooper was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year. He has been receiving chemotherapy treatments in Cincinnati, traveling back and forth for months.

“It was heartbreaking and a lot of tears. But, I try to be strong for my sister and brother-in-law, and Kooper. And just knew that we had to pray and never give up,” said Kooper’s aunt Erica Adkins.

On Thursday, Super Kooper wrapped his sixth and final round of chemo. His family shared an emotional video on the Super Kooper Facebook page, sharing the moment with the people who have followed his journey.

“(His mom) FaceTimed me here, while I was here at work. And I just sat and cried during that,” said Adkins. “And then she sent the video itself and I was actually grocery shopping and I stopped. And I just cried happy tears.”

Kooper’s family and friends celebrated his sixth birthday with a drive-thru parade last month and the community has been supportive of his journey, wearing shirts and other things in his honor.

“Even when somebody sees us with a Super Kooper shirt on, they’re like, ‘I’ve heard about him. I’ve seen his posts. I’ve been praying for him.’ It’s overwhelming. It’s an amazing feeling," said Adkins.

But she said it is nothing compared to the celebrating they are doing now that his chemo treatments are over.

“I was so overwhelmed with joy and so glad that’s behind him," said Adkins. “And, hopefully, the healing can begin.”

November 12, 2020 ***LAST UPDATE TODAY*** CHEMOTHERAPY COMPLETE I really don’t have much to say. Too many tears of joy going on right now. Love you all. Please read Acts 1:8 Posted by SuperKooper on Thursday, November 12, 2020

