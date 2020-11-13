Advertisement

What’s next for UK women’s basketball after head coach retires?

By Brian Milam
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball coach is retiring.

Coach Matthew Mitchell announced his retirement Thursday night.

Matthew Mitchell’s abrupt retirement caught almost everyone by surprise.

Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart is turning to associate head coach Kyra Elzy to take over the reins on an interim basis.

This is a great opportunity for Elzy whose first stint at UK was between 2008 and 2012, and then, after spending four years at her alma mater Tennessee, returned to the Bluegrass in 2016.

Elzy filled in for Mitchell after he underwent brain surgery in June.

Mitchell on road to recovery after June brain surgery

Elzy is from Kentucky. She was an all-stater at Oldham County and played collegiately for Pat Summitt at Tennessee, winning two national titles.

Elzy says she has received a lot of texts and other messages congratulating her and many of them say, “when in doubt, give the ball to Rhyne Howard.”

Uk begins the season ranked 11th in the country.

