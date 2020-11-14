Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong winds moving in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With a cold front moving in, strong winds will pick up tonight and through Sunday, leading to damage for some areas.

Mostly dry conditions will stay with us through most of this evening and tonight, but we can’t rule out a few isolated showers from time to time across central and northern Kentucky. Temperatures will stay on the mild side as well, in the mid to upper 50s through this evening and tonight due to southerly winds. However, while it will stay mostly dry and mild through tonight, gusty winds will start to pick up with gusts of 45+mph likely. These wind gusts will likely cause some damage to areas and could knock out power for some.

By Sunday morning, gusty winds of 45+mph will still be around as a cold front sweeps through during the morning hours. While this line to showers won’t necessarily be severe, a few isolated warnings could be issued just because winds will be reasonably strong. Morning temperatures will also be our “warm” part of the day in the upper 50s and lower 60s because as the front passes, a big cool down will follow to where we will have 40s by the evening and then 30s overnight. Winds will create quite the windchill factor throughout the day as well.

Winds will finally back off as we head into this next workweek with a drier pattern returning. In fact, almost all of next week looks to remain dry with plenty of sunshine. The downside, temperatures will be on the chillier side with highs in the lower 50s and upper 40s until we get towards the end of the week, where we warm up slightly around the 60s.

