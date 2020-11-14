Asia Seidt named NCAA Woman of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky swimmer Asia Seidt has been named the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year.

She was selected from more than 600 candidates and she is UK Athletics' first NCAA Woman of the Year.

Seidt has earned more All-America honors, NCAA Championship podium finishes, Southeastern Conference Championship medals and All-SEC First Team selections than any UK swimmer or diver, man or woman, who has come before her.

Meanwhile, Seidt maintained a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology with the highest honors. She is currently attending UK’s Physical Therapy Graduate Program.

In her (nearly four) years at Kentucky, the Louisville native has earned 21 All-America honors, 15 SEC Championship medals, eight NCAA Championship podium finishes, four conference titles, one USA Swimming Summer Nationals gold medal and one World University Games silver medal.

Finalists were chosen from the Top 30 NCAA Woman of the Year honorees, who represent 10 honorees from each division and 14 sports, including two emerging sports. In 2020, schools nominated 605 graduating female student-athletes for this prestigious award.

A list of her accomplishments is as follows:

2020 NCAA Woman of the Year

4.0 GPA, B.S. in kinesiology

2020 SEC H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year

2020 CoSIDA At-Large Female Student-Athlete of the Year

2016, 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier

21-time All-American, including eight-time First Team All-American

2019 Gold Medalist at Phillips 66 National Championships in 200 Backstroke

2019 Silver Medalist at Phillips 66 National Championships in 400 Medley Relay

2019 Silver Medalist at World University Games (Team USA) in 200 Backstroke

2019 NCAA Elite 90 recipient

2019 Arthur Ashe Female Sports Scholar of the Year

2019 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars First Team

2019 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

2017-18, 2018-19 USA Swimming National Team

2018, 2019 U.S. World University Games Team

2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 NCAA qualifier

2017, 2018, 2019 All-SEC First Team, 2020 All-SEC Second Team, 2017 SEC All-Freshman Team

2017, 2018, 2019 SEC Champion in 200 Backstroke

2018 SEC Champion in 100 Backstroke

Five-time silver medalist at SEC Championships

Six-time bronze medalist at SEC Championships

2020 Frank G. Ham Society of Character

2017 SEC Freshman Female Swimmer of the Year

2019, 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team

2018, 2019, 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team

2018, 2019, 2020 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll

2017 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

2017, 2018, 2019 CSCAA Scholar All-America First Team

Volunteered over 450 hours of professional shadowing

Volunteered over 200 hours to community service, including The Hope Center, Kentucky Aquatics and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass

