Advertisement

Doctor warns a negative COVID-19 test doesn’t guarantee a safe family gathering

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(weau)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The spike in COVID-19 cases comes just weeks before Thanksgiving. Health experts fear the numbers will drastically increase after the holiday. That’s why they’re encouraging people to cancel large family gatherings.

“I think one of the most important considerations during Thanksgiving or any holidays is our stranger bias. We feel like we’re more likely to get it from somebody we don’t know, but in fact what we’re seeing with these infections is that there’s much more likely to be a spread in family units,” Dr. Ryan Stanton explained.

Dr. Stanton says it’s likely that testing sites will see a surge in action as some people are hoping for negative results the week of Thanksgiving, allowing them to spend time with family. He warns that’s still not a safe plan.

“The negative doesn’t even mean that you’re negative right now, it definitely doesn’t mean that you won’t be negative in 12 hours, 24 hours, a day, two days, three days, four days or however many it may be.”

He says unfortunately, the holiday won’t be filled with hugs from loved ones. His own family celebration is going virtual this year. “I would much rather have my parents around for the next 10 to 15 or 20 Thanksgivings and Christmases than risk it for this one,” he said.

Researchers are optimistic a vaccine will be approved by the end of the year, but Dr. Stanton says it won’t be widely available right away. He says people should be prepared for Christmas being another socially distanced holiday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Two men shot and killed in Georgetown
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: 3,303 new COVID-19 cases reported, 11 deaths Saturday
Gusts of 50+mph will be possible for some areas overnight and into Sunday
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong winds moving in
WKYT Interactive COVID-19
Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Latest News

"We went down to Knoxville and beat them on the field, now we want to beat them in the blood...
The 33rd annual Big Blue Crush blood drive starts as the Kentucky Blood Center’s supply is “critically low”
(Credit: Kentucky Democratic Party, Facebook)
Kentucky Democratic Party taps 1st African American chairman
Ohio River reopens to river traffic
Ohio River reopens to river traffic
Aerial footage from our sister station WXIX's drone of the aftermath from the firey crash on...
UPDATE: Ohio River reopened to water traffic after inspection results
Saturday marked an emotional day on the field for Kentucky football, playing their first game...
WATCH | Players, neighbors honor beloved UK football coach John Schlarman