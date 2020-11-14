Advertisement

Floyd County reports 300 total cases so far in November

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post Thursday, the Floyd County Health Department announced 47 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number for the month of November to 300 with 253 of them remaining active.

“When it starts getting cooler, people inside, they’re in close proximity to each other. Obviously, it’s gonna grow quicker.” Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said.

Stapleton says there are several things the people of Floyd County can do to decrease the numbers.

"Whether it be wearing a mask, social distancing, be aware of your surroundings, situational awareness. If you’re in a room with forty people and you know the room should only be holding fifty people and you’re right up on top of one another, it’s probably not a good situation to be in.”

Stapleton says despite the numbers increasing, the City Hall, the Health Department, and the Fiscal Court are doing everything they can.

“We’re very fortunate in Floyd County to have a working relationship we have so we can work as a unit to try and solve this problem or at least do the best we can.”

He says above all, the people of Floyd County should not worry.

“It was expected to go up in the winter and the cold weather comes on us real quick so be a little smarter and we’re gonna be fine.”

In the Facebook post, the Health Department says they have at least 7 people in the hospital and there is a potential that COVID beds are reaching maximum capacity.

WYMT did try and get in contact with the Health Director of the Floyd County Health Department but we have not heard back so far.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Two men shot and killed in Georgetown
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: 3,303 new COVID-19 cases reported, 11 deaths Saturday
Gusts of 50+mph will be possible for some areas overnight and into Sunday
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong winds moving in
WKYT Interactive COVID-19
Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Latest News

"We went down to Knoxville and beat them on the field, now we want to beat them in the blood...
The 33rd annual Big Blue Crush blood drive starts as the Kentucky Blood Center’s supply is “critically low”
(Credit: Kentucky Democratic Party, Facebook)
Kentucky Democratic Party taps 1st African American chairman
Ohio River reopens to river traffic
Ohio River reopens to river traffic
Aerial footage from our sister station WXIX's drone of the aftermath from the firey crash on...
UPDATE: Ohio River reopened to water traffic after inspection results
Saturday marked an emotional day on the field for Kentucky football, playing their first game...
WATCH | Players, neighbors honor beloved UK football coach John Schlarman