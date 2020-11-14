Floyd County reports 300 total cases so far in November

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post Thursday, the Floyd County Health Department announced 47 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number for the month of November to 300 with 253 of them remaining active.

“When it starts getting cooler, people inside, they’re in close proximity to each other. Obviously, it’s gonna grow quicker.” Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said.

Stapleton says there are several things the people of Floyd County can do to decrease the numbers.

"Whether it be wearing a mask, social distancing, be aware of your surroundings, situational awareness. If you’re in a room with forty people and you know the room should only be holding fifty people and you’re right up on top of one another, it’s probably not a good situation to be in.”

Stapleton says despite the numbers increasing, the City Hall, the Health Department, and the Fiscal Court are doing everything they can.

“We’re very fortunate in Floyd County to have a working relationship we have so we can work as a unit to try and solve this problem or at least do the best we can.”

He says above all, the people of Floyd County should not worry.

“It was expected to go up in the winter and the cold weather comes on us real quick so be a little smarter and we’re gonna be fine.”

In the Facebook post, the Health Department says they have at least 7 people in the hospital and there is a potential that COVID beds are reaching maximum capacity.

WYMT did try and get in contact with the Health Director of the Floyd County Health Department but we have not heard back so far.

