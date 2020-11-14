Gov. Beshear: 3,303 new COVID-19 cases reported, 11 deaths Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,303 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday, making it the highest ever daily case total. The state total now stands at 136,137 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 8.95%.

In the past four days alone, Kentucky saw more than 11,500 cases and 68 deaths.

“If we don’t grab ahold of those red zone reduction recommendations, if we don’t see those steps being done and ultimately see those numbers coming down, we are going to have no choice but to take additional steps as we move forward,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please take this seriously. You are either a part of the solution fighting the good fight to help other people or you’re helping to spread this virus.”

The red zone recommendations include working from home when possible, reducing in-person shopping, ordering take-out instead of dining inside restaurants and bars and avoid any non-essential activities outside your home.

Counties with the most positive reported cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone.

The Governor also reported 11 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,658.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 90-year-old woman and 94-year-old man from Fayette County; a 72-year-old man and 93-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 70-year-old man from Kenton County; a 65-year-old man from Knott County; a 79-year-old woman from Lee County; a 69-year-old man from Lewis County; an 88-year-old man from McLean County; a 91-year-old woman from Perry County; and a 90-year-old woman from Wolfe County.

“This week, we’ve had our highest positivity rates, our highest daily reported case counts and are on track to set yet another unfortunate milestone – another highest week,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “We have had some frightening setbacks lately and the outlook is grim. I urge all Kentuckians to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask, watching your space and washing your hands. While we wait for a coronavirus vaccine, we should all be getting the flu vaccine.”

Dr. Stack said an influenza outbreak on top of the COVID-19 pandemic would be disastrous in the next few months.

