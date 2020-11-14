Health department reports fourth highest single-day COVID-19 case total in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported 187 new COVID-19 cases in its report for Friday.

That’s the second highest single-day increase in cases. It comes at the end of a tough week for the city. Wednesday’s report, which was the highest yet, was 255 cases.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

One new death was reported.

The health department says the new cases bring the total number of cases in Lexington since the beginning of the pandemic to 13,466, with the death toll at 104.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

255 cases, Nov. 11

236 cases, Nov. 7

189 cases, Nov. 12

187 cases Nov. 14

184 cases, Nov. 10

183 cases, Nov. 9

181 cases, Nov. 5

167 cases, Sept. 11

155 cases, Oct. 30

152 cases, Nov. 4

The state’s COVID-19 map also still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 58.2 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Governor Andy Beshear asked counties who are in the red zone on Thursdays of a week to follow the recommendations they’ve set out the following week.

Health officials say you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, the Commonwealth reported its highest ever single-day case total with 3,173 new cases. The state’s positivity rate is at 8.68%

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.