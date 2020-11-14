Kentucky Newsmakers 11/15: Governor Andy Beshear; Ky. Transportation Secretary Jim Gray

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

The Supreme Court upheld Gov. Beshear’s COVID-19 emergency orders, including the mask mandate. The ruling was unanimous that the governor had the right under the law to put in statewide restrictions to protect public health. It comes as COVID-19 cases are climbing fast again, and raising new concerns about where we’re headed. The governor joins us as he gets ready to mark a year in office, during a year that no one could forsee for its challenges.

Gov. Beshear talks with Bryant about the Supreme Court’s decision, his guidance on holiday gatherings, Kentucky’s budget and more.

COVID-19 has been deadly and costly, and it has changed all of our lives. Now, while dealing with that, Kentucky is also dealing with the closure of the Brent Spence Bridge. The double decker bridge connects northern Kentucky with Cincinnati and carries two interstates, I-71 and I-75. A fiery crash on the bridge this week left it significantly damaged. But the huge structure has been the topic of a lot of discussions over the last decade or so. Two presidents, Obama and Trump, came to the bridge and indicated something had to be done. Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray joined us to talk about the bridge and other infrastructure issues out there.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.