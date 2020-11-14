Advertisement

UPDATE: Ohio River reopened to water traffic after inspection results

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Ohio River has been reopened to water traffic Saturday evening.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials and the U.S. Coast Guard made this announcement following inspections after the fiery crash on the Brent Spence Bridge earlier this week.

KYTC Secretary Jim Gray had announced the closure Friday after a visual inspection of the fire damage.

Gray says lab tests KYTC ran on the steel of the bridge’s major support beams confirmed that they had maintained their integrity.

Officials say the project is moving on multiple tracks at once, inspectors are examining the damage and collecting samples for materials testing, engineers are designing specific repairs.

KYTC says they began work right away to secure the vendors, supplies and contractors that would be needed for the eventual repair project.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Two men shot and killed in Georgetown
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: 3,303 new COVID-19 cases reported, 11 deaths Saturday
Gusts of 50+mph will be possible for some areas overnight and into Sunday
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong winds moving in
WKYT Interactive COVID-19
Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Latest News

"We went down to Knoxville and beat them on the field, now we want to beat them in the blood...
The 33rd annual Big Blue Crush blood drive starts as the Kentucky Blood Center’s supply is “critically low”
(Credit: Kentucky Democratic Party, Facebook)
Kentucky Democratic Party taps 1st African American chairman
Ohio River reopens to river traffic
Ohio River reopens to river traffic
Saturday marked an emotional day on the field for Kentucky football, playing their first game...
WATCH | Players, neighbors honor beloved UK football coach John Schlarman