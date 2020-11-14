UPDATE: Ohio River reopened to water traffic after inspection results

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Ohio River has been reopened to water traffic Saturday evening.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials and the U.S. Coast Guard made this announcement following inspections after the fiery crash on the Brent Spence Bridge earlier this week.

KYTC Secretary Jim Gray had announced the closure Friday after a visual inspection of the fire damage.

Gray says lab tests KYTC ran on the steel of the bridge’s major support beams confirmed that they had maintained their integrity.

Officials say the project is moving on multiple tracks at once, inspectors are examining the damage and collecting samples for materials testing, engineers are designing specific repairs.

KYTC says they began work right away to secure the vendors, supplies and contractors that would be needed for the eventual repair project.

