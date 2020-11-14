Police: Two men shot and killed in Georgetown

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re following breaking news out of Scott County.

Georgetown police say two men have been shot and killed.

It happened on Walnut Street, which is off of North Hamilton Street.

Police tell us the coroner and detectives are on the scene. They say right now it’s too early to tell what happened.

We have a crew headed that way and will update you when we get more details.

