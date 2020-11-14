Advertisement

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree goes up; lighting Dec. 2

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce that was acquired in...
The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce that was acquired in Oneonta, N.Y., is suspended by a crane as its is prepared for setting on a platform at Rockefeller Center Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in New York.(Craig Ruttle | AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City’s Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees.

The tree was trucked in early Saturday morning and later lifted into its spot by a crane.

The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles (8 km) of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, according to NBC, which is broadcasting the event.

No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the network said on the “Today” show Saturday.

The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta, in central New York.

Tishman Speyer, the company that owns Rockefeller Center, has said it’s especially proud to keep up the tree tradition this year. The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of some other New York holiday customs, such as the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

