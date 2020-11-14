Tests show Glasgow UV-based technology reduces COVID-19 by 99.99 percent

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - State of the art UV equipment used to kill COVID-19 is being built right here in southcentral Kentucky.

BlueMorph is UV-based technology that effectively disinfects high-touch areas in less than 10 minutes. The device is built and distributed out of Glasgow. The device is being manufactured at Innovative Manufacturing Services.

“BlueMorph uses CDC approved germicidal UVC-based technology to disinfect vehicles and rooms of any size. Our units can be easily configured to efficiently sanitize different shaped environments while being sustainable and safe,” it says on its website.

The company has been using UV for a decade but expediated this device once the pandemic hit.

CEO of the company, Alex Ferren says the device kills 99.9 percent of coronavirus on hard surfaces and cloth.

“We actually got it down below detectable limits. So we did test it on that particular pathogen, but it also works on all kinds of pathogenic microorganisms like C. Diff, MRSA, streptococcus, different bacteria. So it’s very effective on many microorganisms," said Ferren.

He added that it’s more beneficial and accurate to clean with UV lights over chemical-based liquids.

“So anytime you’re working with a chemical and human application, there is a huge possibility that you’re going to miss simply due to human error,” he said. “It’s definitely a more sustainable way. to disinfect to use UV lights.”

In addition to the technology, manufacturing the device in Glasgow has also brought more jobs to the area.

“I think we have a great solution that can help in the fight against COVID-19. think it’s important for our community, we have an opportunity to add jobs and build a community bigger than it is,” said Scott Laird, President of Innovative Manufacturing Services.

Laird added that the way the device is built allows the capability to be even more effective.

“The height of the equipment allows it to be a lot more effective in disinfecting and the intelligence for operative safety as well," he said.

If you’re a school, business, or healthcare facility that would like to use this device, contact Victoria Ostezan at (615) 336-9919 or email at victoria.bluehalo@gmail.com

