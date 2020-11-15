Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Cold Front Late Monday

(KOSA)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High winds are finally decreasing across central and eastern Kentucky, but not before putting out some 50mph+ gusts. Now we find much colder air surging in from the northwest and even colder air by Tuesday.

Lows tonight drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Another cold front then rolls in here by Monday evening and this is likely to bring another big blast of wind. Gusts of 40mph will be possible as this moves through.

The air behind this is even colder with highs in the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the 20s. Gusty winds will add to the cold and push our wind chills way down on both days.

Skies stay dry for the entire week as temps start to moderate by the end of the week and weekend. Highs should reach the low 60s by that time.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear: 1,449 new COVID-19 cases reported, 3 deaths Sunday
As cases surge heading into the holiday season, health experts are trying to clear up some...
Lexington doctor warns against COVID-19 misconceptions while cases surge
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: 3,303 new COVID-19 cases reported, 11 deaths Saturday
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky at No. 6 Florida set for noon on November 28
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Blast Surges In Tonight
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin
Kentucky Wildcats offensive tackle Landon Young , normally, (67) wore a #65 to honor assistant...
Four Kentucky players earn SEC weekly honors
A local state of emergency has been declared in Kenton County with the Brent Spence Bridge...
Brent Spence Bridge remains closed