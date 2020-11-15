Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Cold Front Late Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High winds are finally decreasing across central and eastern Kentucky, but not before putting out some 50mph+ gusts. Now we find much colder air surging in from the northwest and even colder air by Tuesday.

Lows tonight drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Another cold front then rolls in here by Monday evening and this is likely to bring another big blast of wind. Gusts of 40mph will be possible as this moves through.

The air behind this is even colder with highs in the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the 20s. Gusty winds will add to the cold and push our wind chills way down on both days.

Skies stay dry for the entire week as temps start to moderate by the end of the week and weekend. Highs should reach the low 60s by that time.

