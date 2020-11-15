Advertisement

Dustin Johnson buries some major memories, wins the Masters

He also broke by two shots the Masters scoring record at 20-under 268.
Dustin Johnson wins the Masters.
Dustin Johnson wins the Masters.(CBS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Dustin Johnson capped off a one-of-a-kind Masters with a performance never seen at Augusta National.

He shook off a slow start and blew away the field to win his first green jacket. He also broke by two shots the Masters scoring record at 20-under 268. The Masters in November that had no fans also had no drama. Johnson made sure of that.

Along the way, he buried memories of past majors that went wrong when he was atop the leaderboard.

Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im tied for second. Tiger Woods shot a septuple-bogey 10 on the 12th hole.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear: 1,449 new COVID-19 cases reported, 3 deaths Sunday
As cases surge heading into the holiday season, health experts are trying to clear up some...
Lexington doctor warns against COVID-19 misconceptions while cases surge
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: 3,303 new COVID-19 cases reported, 11 deaths Saturday
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky at No. 6 Florida set for noon on November 28
Kentucky Wildcats offensive tackle Landon Young , normally, (67) wore a #65 to honor assistant...
Four Kentucky players earn SEC weekly honors
High schools are opting out of the state football playoffs.
High Schools opting out of Kentucky state football playoffs
(Credit: MGN Image)
FCPS pauses winter sports due to COVID-19 concerns
NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness
NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness