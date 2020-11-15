Advertisement

Fayette County Schools pause winter sports due to COVID-19

(WSAW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools announced Sunday it is pausing all athletics and extra-curricular activities effective immediately.

The only exception is the six high school football teams competing in the playoffs next week. All other sports must cancel all workouts, practices and games.

Administrators said they cannot ignore skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in the region.

Superintendent Manny Caulk said this isn’t related to any outbreaks. He says coaches, advisors and students have been following safety protocols.

“Their vigilance has allowed us to practice, play and offer student activities for as long as we have,” Caulk said. “We have not seen any transmission on teams; the athletes and coaches who have tested positive have all been from community transmission.”

District leaders will reevaluate the decision and whether to resume student activities after Thanksgiving break.

