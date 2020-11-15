Advertisement

Georgetown neighbors shocked after two men were killed in weekend shooting

Neighbors said they were shocked to hear gunshots on their normally quiet street.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - "It can go from heaven to hell in just a few minutes. It doesn’t matter where you’re at,” said neighbor Elijah Matthews.

Neighbors on Walnut Street are familiar with the sounds of dogs barking, a little traffic, the occasional train. The sounds Elijah Matthews heard Friday night were anything but normal.

“I had heard angry words. I don’t know what was being said, but after that I heard a gunshot,” Matthews said.

According to the Herald-Leader, Scott County Coroner John Goble said a man shot his girlfriend’s 44-year-old son at a home on Walnut Street. Matthews said Georgetown Police were at the house soon after he heard that first gun shot.

“I head another gun shot. Then the cops yelled ‘Where’s he at?’”

Goble told the Herald-Leader, the shooter turned the gun on himself after police arrived. He said the incident happened at 8:40 Friday night.

“I was surprised it happened in that alley way right there. I walk to my cousin’s house taking that route.”

Matthews still in shock that two lives were lost in his normally ordinary neighborhood.

"I’ve lived here three years and it’s been pretty much quiet up until last night.”

The names of the two men have not been released yet.

Georgetown Police are still investigating.

