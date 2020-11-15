Gov. Beshear: 1,449 new COVID-19 cases reported, 3 deaths Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,449 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday, making it the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Sunday. The state total now stands at 137,586 cases. The state’s positivity rate sits at 8.88%.

“Coronavirus is present in every corner of the commonwealth and it’s spreading at a truly alarming rate,” the Governor said. “This is not a drill; this is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

The governor reminded people to follow the red zone reduction recommendations. The red zone recommendations include working from home when possible, reducing in-person shopping, ordering take-out instead of dining inside restaurants and bars and avoid any non-essential activities outside your home.

Counties with the most positive reported cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone.

The Governor also reported three new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,661.

The deaths reported Sunday include a 93-year-old woman from Fayette County and an 84-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man from Oldham County.

“Kentucky’s state motto is ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall.’ This motto has never been more applicable than now, as we fight the most deadly pandemic in over 100 years,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Unless Kentuckians come together, we will continue on this dangerous trajectory with disastrous consequences.”

