Hales leads late drive, Central Arkansas beats EKU 37-25

The Colonels scored 25 unanswered points after trailing 24-0.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - Luke Hales threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Lujuan Winningham to cap a nearly eight minute drive in the fourth quarter, helping Central Arkansas beat Eastern Kentucky 37-25.

Central Arkansas jumped out to a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter. Eastern Kentucky then went on to build a 25-24 lead late in the third.

Hales threw for 324 yards with two touchdowns. Winningham finished with five receptions for 77 yards.

Marshun Douglas' 1-yard TD run gave the Bears a 30-25 lead. Isaiah Velez scored two touchdowns for EKU.

