Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Lasorda hospitalized in ICU

Los Angeles Dodgers former manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda attends a news conference at...
Los Angeles Dodgers former manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda attends a news conference at which Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Dodger Stadium will host the All-Star Game in 2020, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton.

He attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers' first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ’88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers following month.

In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.

In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

