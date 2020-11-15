Advertisement

Johnson plays like No. 1 and seizes control at the Masters

Johnson will be going for his second major championship on Sunday.
By Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Dustin Johnson is in the record book and one round away from a green jacket.

The world’s No. 1 player raced away from a crowded pack with a 7-under 65 and built a four-shot lead in the Masters.

The third round began with 10 players separated by one shot. Johnson had an eagle and two birdies at the start to seize control.

With a par on the final hole, he finished 54 holes at 16-under 200. That ties the Masters record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Johnson will be going for his second major championship. 

