Kentucky Democratic Party taps 1st African American chairman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Democratic Party will have an African American chairman for the first time in its history.

A party news release says Colmon Elridge was elected chairman of the party on Saturday after Gov. Andy Beshear nominated him for the position.

Elridge is a Cynthiana native and served as a special advisor to former Gov. Steve Beshear from 2007 to 2015. He also recently was the government relations director for the Kentucky Education Association and has served in Democratic Party-related roles.

Elridge will replace Ben Self, who became chairman in 2017 and announced in September that he would resign at the end of the year.

RELATED: The Breakdown with a Kentucky Delegate to the Democratic Convention: Colmon Eldridge on the virtual experience

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.