Players, neighbors honor beloved UK football coach John Schlarman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday marked an emotional day on the field for Kentucky football, playing their first game without offensive line coach John Schlarman.

The beloved coach lost his battle with cancer Thursday. The Wildcats took his fighting spirit with them into Kroger field against Vanderbilt.

The team honored the late coach with a reminder of what they played for on their helmet: a sticker with his initials.

Schlarman coached at the University of Kentucky for seven seasons and built up the “blue wall,” Kentucky’s offensive line. He also built up the character of team members.

“One thing he always told us was, one day your number is going to get called and you do not know when it is and he tried to correlate that to life and correlate that to football,” said Landon Young, who wore Schlarman’s no. 65 jersey during the game. “My freshman year when I was at the swamp and I had no clue that I was going to end up getting thrown in as a freshman down there, but my number got called and I had to step up to it. It’s the same thing with Coach Schlarman and his life. He did not know when his number was going to be called to come to heaven, but his number was called and he was ready.”

Schlarman’s football family said he fought his battle with cancer bravely, never complaining.

“I know it was important to those guys to play well,” said head coach Mark Stoops. “There is no doubt in my mind that it was important to all of us, but certainly that group, it’s personal. They wanted to honor John and to play a very tough, physical game like the way Coach Schlarman lived and they did that.”

Off the field, coaches said Schlarman was a family man who lived in Lexington’s Hartland neighborhood with his wife and children.

Tree-lined streets accented with blue bows pay tribute to the man these people knew as their neighbor, as the team played the game in their coach’s honor.

“It was emotional,” said quarterback Terry Wilson. “This game was to honor Coach Schlarman and, like I said, it’s been a tough week for us all. We all have heavy hearts for his family, his wife, we just wanted to go out there and honor them even before the game even started really. We just wanted to show our respect.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.