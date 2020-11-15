Smart sensors could track social distancing in the office

(WVLT/CNN) - Could smart sensors be the way to get workers back in the office?

PointGrab, an Israeli company, developed equipment that could serve that purpose. CNN reports that its smart sensors, mounted on workplace sensors, were developed before the pandemic to help managers optimize the use of office space.

The size of a fire alarm, the sensors can record the exact number and location of people in buildings.

Due to the pandemic, PointGrab fine-tuned the tech so it monitor social distancing by keeping track of how far apart people are. Managers can set up alerts for when two people are closer than two meters for more than 30 seconds, for example.

Privacy is an issue of concern, however. PointGrab said that no images or identifying features are being recorded, and employees are represented as an anonymous dot on a dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.