Advertisement

Suspect arrested in ‘random’ attack on actor Rick Moranis

Seen in this May 1994 file photo, actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant...
Seen in this May 1994 file photo, actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on a sidewalk near New York’s Central Park, according to police.(Source: AP Photo/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 1:06 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A New York man was arrested Saturday in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis that occurred as the 67-year-old actor was walking near Central Park in October.

New York City police said 35-year-old Marquis Ventura, whom authorities listed as homeless, was arrested Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t known if Ventura had retained an attorney who could comment.

Moranis, known for his work in the 1980s sketch comedy series “Second City Television” and roles in movies such as “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs” and “Honey I Shrunk the Kids,” was walking on a sidewalk near Central Park on the morning of Oct. 1 when he was attacked.

Video released by police showed a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt hit Moranis with a sucker punch and knock him to the ground.

Police didn’t identify Moranis at the time, but Moranis’s representative, Troy Bailey, confirmed the actor had been attacked. Police characterized it as a “random, unprovoked assault.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Two men shot and killed in Georgetown
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: 3,303 new COVID-19 cases reported, 11 deaths Saturday
Gusts of 50+mph will be possible for some areas overnight and into Sunday
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong winds moving in
WKYT Interactive COVID-19
Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden waves as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in...
Biden advisers to meet vaccine firms as Trump stalls handoff
"We went down to Knoxville and beat them on the field, now we want to beat them in the blood...
The 33rd annual Big Blue Crush blood drive starts as the Kentucky Blood Center’s supply is “critically low”
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, a worker counts Milwaukee County ballots at Central...
Poll workers contract virus, but Election Day link unclear
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede
Los Angeles Dodgers former manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda attends a news conference at...
Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Lasorda hospitalized in ICU