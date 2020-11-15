Advertisement

Tennessee dog returned to family after being gone 3 years

There’s still some good news to share in 2020, and some of it is coming from East Tennessee.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - There’s still some good news to share in 2020, and some of it is coming from East Tennessee.

It’s some news that the Washington County Animal Shelter was more than happy to share about a local dog named Runt.

Three years ago, WJHL reported, Runt ran off from his farm home, where he traveled 10 miles to another neighborhood. He was loved and cared for by neighbors for a couple years.

Eventually, he ended at the animal shelter, where he was dubbed Roscoe.

He didn’t stay there, however, as word got out about a dog, like Runt, at the animal shelter, and it circled back to his family. The shelter said Runt’s dad showed up, hoping that he would be remembered.

“At first, Runt wasn’t sure about it at all. He kept circling around his dad, nose up, sniffing. We were all holding our breath. And then, he knew. Runt knew it was his dad! What an unexpected but so very awesome ending!” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

“If your pet is missing,” they wrote, “Never Give Up Hope.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

