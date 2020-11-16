Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Dry and chilly conditions remain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After an initial front passed through this weekend bringing gusty winds, we are now on a drier stretch for the remainder of this week ahead, but temperatures will be well below our average.

On this Monday morning, temperatures are starting the day in the lower to mid-30s across the Commonwealth. Breezy winds at times will knock down those temperatures a little more this morning and continue to add wind chill through this afternoon. The silver lining to today is that we will have plenty of sunshine with dry conditions! The bad news, unfortunately, highs only get into the upper 40s and lower 50s before another cold front dives in this evening. This second front will be a dry one; however, gusty winds will be present again, with gusts of 30+mph possible this evening and tonight.

By Tuesday, morning temperatures will be even chillier as we start in the lower 30s and upper 20s with even colder wind chill values. It will be another dry day with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will remain well below our average for this time of year. Highs by the afternoon and evening hours will only reach around the mid-40s. Moderate to breezy winds will also add wind chill throughout most of the day, with sustained winds of 10-15mph likely.

We keep our cool but dry stretch going throughout the remainder of this week and even into the beginning of next weekend before seeing slight rain chances appear by Sunday. Temperatures will stay below average on Wednesday before seeing a little warmup for the second half of the week. So, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday and warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s from Thursday into next weekend. Overnight lows most nights will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s through Thursday before it “warms” up into the lower 40s overnight by the end of the week, so it’s safe to say a Pot O' Chili alert is in effect this week. Have a great week, everyone!

