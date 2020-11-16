Brent Spence Bridge remains closed

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River between downtown Cincinnati and Covington remains closed indefinitely after a fiery crash involving two trucks damaged and closed the bridge last week.

One lane is now open along Interstate 71/75 between I-275 and 5th Street in northern Kentucky. The single lane is open to local traffic only and is intended to increase access to downtown Covington, authorities say.

The ramps to northbound I-71/75 from 5th Street and 12th streets remain closed.

As we prepare for the work week to start tomorrow, here’s a reminder of the detours in place to help you cross the river while the Brent Spence Bridge is closed. Plan ahead and allow more time for your commute. #BSBUpdates https://t.co/cJsT6ZK1Rh pic.twitter.com/56fcnj9uuW — KYTC District 6 (@KYTCDistrict6) November 16, 2020

The following exit ramps also are now open, according to Kentucky state transportation officials:

Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) – Exit 186;

Dixie Highway (U.S.25) – Exit 188;

Kyles Lane (KY 1072) – Exit 189;

12th St./MLK Blvd (KY 1120) – Exit 191; and

5th St (KY 8) – Exit 192.

The Brent Spence Bridge is still closed. I’m tag teaming with @FOX19Lauren to give you the latest on what engineers are saying about the bridge and new traffic patterns for local traffic if you’re trying to get across the river. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/8eXZARMsKX — Alison Montoya (@AlisonMontoya) November 16, 2020

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has asked drivers for patience because the Brent Spence Bridge could be closed for weeks, maybe months.

Since Wednesday’s crash, crews have cleaned up the debris, and engineers have been brought in to check the bridge.

Officials say 20 inspectors are examining the bridge’s condition, along with the concrete deck and structure above the road lanes.

Jason Stith, a bridge engineer with Michael Baker International, says they have a top team working non-stop to evaluate the damage.

“We’ve got really the best people we could have out here looking at the bridge,” he said. “The Federal Highway Administration has brought in expertise and onsite personnel that have been instrumental in making decisions, making them in real time. As we are getting information, things are changing and (we are) trying to come up with the best solutions as quickly as possible as we move things forward.”

The Coast Guard closed the Ohio River to water traffic underneath the bridge Friday evening, but it has reopened.

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge also open again, but closed to semis due to a weight limit.

