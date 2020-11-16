Chick-fil-A expanding online ordering

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chick-fil-A announced it has just launched online ordering on its website.

Before only catering could be done on the fast food chain’s website but now the full menu is available for customers.

You just go to the website, find your store, order and pay.

Customers can choose drive-thru, carry-out or curbside.

To find the full menu visit the website here.

