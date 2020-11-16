Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Blast Surges In Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another cold front dropping into the region tonight and this will bring one more blast of wind as colder air filters in for the next few days. This cold air won’t have a long shelf life as things turn pretty darn nice by the end of the week into the start of the weekend. Thanksgiving week continues to look busy with a few storm systems rolling our way and I’m still watching to see if we can sneak out some winter weather with one of those.

Temps out there today range from the upper 40s and low 50s north and east to the middle and upper 50s in the west. As the next front moves in, it doesn’t have any moisture with it, but it may still spit out some gusty winds. There’s a shot at 40mph gusts for some across central and eastern Kentucky.

Highs behind this for Tuesday look to stay in the 40s. Wind chills will make it feel like the 30s for most of the day. There’s still an outside chance for a snow flurry to show up across the east on a strong northwest wind flow.

Wednesday’s temps look similar.

Highs in the 60s look good for the end of the week into the weekend as we hang on to dry skies. A strong storm system will then roll our way late Sunday into Monday. That looks to start Thanksgiving week on a fun note.

