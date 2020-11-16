Families change Thanksgiving plans as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A packed grocery store on a Sunday afternoon. Carts full as shoppers start to prep for Thanksgiving.

“I eat a little bit too much. I think everyone does,” shopper Sam Madison said describing his favorite part of Thanksgiving.

Madison and his friends said their tables will be filled with a few less people this year.

“We’re not going to get in a big group, because that’s how it spreads. So it’s just going to be me and my close family that lives inside my house,” said Madison’s friend, Jordan Holmes.

Which is exactly how the CDC recommends families celebrate Thanksgiving.

“My grandma, we usually have it at her house. But she’s high risk, so now we’re all just going to kind of chill,” Madison said.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise daily in the state, Madison and Deangelo Caldwell said their families made the executive decision not to be around high-risk family members this year.

“I really miss my grandparents. I’d love to see them,” said Caldwell.

Governor Andy Beshear announcing similar Thanksgiving guidance last week. His office recommending people avoid large gatherings, wear a face mask and stay 6 feet apart.

"We normally have a good 20 plus people, now I don’t know if we’re even celebrating it at all,” said Madison.

While dining tables may be missing key family members this holiday, these shoppers said the safety precautions are worth it, in hopes that the next holiday isn’t quite as lonely.

“Hopefully by Christmas we can kind of be back to normal,” Madison said.

The CDC said as the pandemic worsens across the country, even small household gatherings have proven to be a contributor to the rise in cases.

Which is why they recommend staying at home with immediate family.

