Family: Comedian Sinbad recovering from recent stroke

Sinbad, a cast member in the television series "Rel," poses at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star...
Sinbad, a cast member in the television series "Rel," poses at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party at Soho House West Hollywood, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By MESFIN FEKADU
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The family of Sinbad says the comedian-actor is recovering from a recent stroke.

The Adkins family says in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that "it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke.

“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon,” the statement continued.

The 64-year-old Sinbad, born David Adkins, is known for his stand-up work and appearances in the sitcoms “A Different World” and “The Sinbad Show.” The entertainer has also appeared in several movies.

“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time,” the family statement read.

