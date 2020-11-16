Advertisement

FCPS pauses winter sports due to COVID-19 concerns

By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Kentucky, Fayette County is pausing sports and activities for the next two weeks.

There is one big exception, for football teams like Frederick Douglas, who will be allowed to play this weekend.

Fayette County announced the decision Sunday. Effective immediately, all athletics and extra-curricular activities will be paused, for the next two weeks.

They said this isn’t in response to a specific incident, but because COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, with Lexington setting records over the weekend.

There is an exception for the six Fayette County football teams who have made it to the playoffs.

Chief of High Schools James McMillin said they didn’t want to take away their seniors' final opportunity to play at the high school level.

Again, they say this is a pause, and they’ll reevaluate after Thanksgiving, but doctors have told us they are worried COVID numbers could be higher after that holiday because of all the family get-togethers.

So far, thirteen football teams who qualified for the playoffs, have opted out.

