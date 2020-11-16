Four Kentucky players earn SEC weekly honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four Kentucky football players earned SEC Player of the Week honors following Saturday’s 38-35 win over Vanderbilt.

Junior linebacker Jamin Davis was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

Davis totaled a career-high 15 tackles in the win over Vanderbilt, pacing the team despite missing a portion of the game with an injury.

It was the fifth-straight game with double-digit tackles for the breakout star of the 2020 season, making him the first UK player to accomplish that feat since linebacker and current Chicago Bears star Danny Trevathan in 2010.

Landon Young wore John Schlarman’s No. 65 jersey and was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

The Lexington native graded at 91 percent, led the team in knockdown blocks with 10 and 14 blocks at the point of attack. He did not miss an assignment, allow any sacks or pressures or get penalized despite the mental strain the previous 48 hours had taken on him with Schlarman’s passing.

Chance Poore earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Poore had a perfect day, making all six of his kicks, including five extra points and a 28-yard field goal on the final play of the first half. He also capably handled kickoff duties and helped pin the Commodores on their own one-yard line with a sideline-hugging kickoff that created field position and ultimately led to the Cats' second touchdown of the day.

J.J. Weaver earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Weaver continued to show his remarkable playmaking ability in a promising freshman season. He totaled four tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup on the day with the breakup forcing a Vanderbilt punt in the fourth quarter. He currently leads the team with 5.5 tackles for loss to go along with 24.0 total tackles on the season.

Kentucky visits No. 1 Alabama Saturday at 4:00. The Wildcats opened as 31-point underdogs.

