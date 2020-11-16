High Schools opting out of Kentucky state football playoffs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As of Monday morning, 14 high schools have already opted out of the Kentucky high school football state playoffs.

The playoffs were pushed back one week and the opening round is slated to take place November 19-21.

Locally, Garrard County, Mason County, Bourbon County, Anderson County and Washington County have all opted out of the playoffs. Their first-round opponents will all receive first-round byes.

The entire list includes Garrard County, Southern, Caverna, Campbell County, Holy Cross, Fairview, Bourbon County, Anderson County, Bellevue, Marshall County, Ballard Memorial, Washington County, Bracken County and Mason County.

This list will be updated if any more teams opt out of the playoffs.

