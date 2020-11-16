Advertisement

High Schools opting out of Kentucky state football playoffs

The first round of the playoffs is scheduled to take place November 19-21.
High schools are opting out of the state football playoffs.
High schools are opting out of the state football playoffs.(KHSAA)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As of Monday morning, 14 high schools have already opted out of the Kentucky high school football state playoffs.

The playoffs were pushed back one week and the opening round is slated to take place November 19-21.

Locally, Garrard County, Mason County, Bourbon County, Anderson County and Washington County have all opted out of the playoffs. Their first-round opponents will all receive first-round byes.

The entire list includes Garrard County, Southern, Caverna, Campbell County, Holy Cross, Fairview, Bourbon County, Anderson County, Bellevue, Marshall County, Ballard Memorial, Washington County, Bracken County and Mason County.

This list will be updated if any more teams opt out of the playoffs.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear: 1,449 new COVID-19 cases reported, 3 deaths Sunday
As cases surge heading into the holiday season, health experts are trying to clear up some...
Lexington doctor warns against COVID-19 misconceptions while cases surge
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: 3,303 new COVID-19 cases reported, 11 deaths Saturday
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky at No. 6 Florida set for noon on November 28
Kentucky Wildcats offensive tackle Landon Young , normally, (67) wore a #65 to honor assistant...
Four Kentucky players earn SEC weekly honors
(Credit: MGN Image)
FCPS pauses winter sports due to COVID-19 concerns
NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness
NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness