Kentucky at No. 6 Florida set for noon on November 28

The Gators hammered Arkansas Saturday night to improve to 5-1.
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s November 28 road trip to No. 6 Florida has been set for noon on ESPN.

The Wildcats are 3-4 following Saturday’s 38-35 win over Vanderbilt. The Gators are 5-1 following Saturday’s 63-35 beatdown of Arkansas.

Florida visits Vanderbilt on November 21 before hosting Kentucky.

This schedule is subject to change due to issues with COVID-19.

