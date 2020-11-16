Kentucky at No. 6 Florida set for noon on November 28
The Gators hammered Arkansas Saturday night to improve to 5-1.
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s November 28 road trip to No. 6 Florida has been set for noon on ESPN.
The Wildcats are 3-4 following Saturday’s 38-35 win over Vanderbilt. The Gators are 5-1 following Saturday’s 63-35 beatdown of Arkansas.
Florida visits Vanderbilt on November 21 before hosting Kentucky.
This schedule is subject to change due to issues with COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.