Lexington doctor warns against COVID-19 misconceptions while cases surge

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Spreading nearly as fast as COVID-19 itself is misinformation about the virus. Whether online or by word of mouth, misconceptions are infecting the general public.

Beliefs like “stranger bias,” when you feel like if you’re going to get the virus, it has to be from someone outside of your family and someone you don’t know, is commonly accepted by some people.

“We’re seeing now in the emergency department almost complete households coming in with COVID-related symptoms and complications,” Lexington Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said. “So, especially now with the numbers that we’re seeing, the introduction of COVID in our household can come from almost anywhere.”

Another common misconception is that you have immunity after you’ve had COVID-19 once.

“There’s some evidence out there people can get it twice, especially if they had a milder disease and the immune system protection starts to wane,” Stanton said.

Richard Shepherd, a Kentucky native who now lives in Georgia, knows that evidence firsthand, as he tested positive for COVID-19 in March and again in August.

“I paid the consequence for it,” Shepherd said. “And, my body still hurts from it.”

With surging cases, Stanton said it’s even more critical for the public to separate fact from fiction.

“I know a lot of us are looking for hope and a way out and a light at the end of the tunnel, but unfortunately right now is not the time,” Stanton said. “We’re still seeing a significant spread of the virus and severe symptoms especially in the higher risk populations.”

