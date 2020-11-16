Lexington sets another COVID-19 case record over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported 460 new COVID-19 cases in its report for the weekend.

The health department reports Saturday had 265 new cases, a new one-day high. Sunday had 195 cases, which puts it at the fourth-highest one-day case increase.

No new deaths were reported.

The health department says the new cases bring the total number of cases in Lexington since the beginning of the pandemic to 13,926, with the death toll at 104.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

265 cases, Nov. 14

255 cases, Nov. 11

236 cases, Nov. 7

195 cases, Nov. 15

189 cases, Nov. 12

187 cases Nov. 14

184 cases, Nov. 10

183 cases, Nov. 9

181 cases, Nov. 5

167 cases, Sept. 11

The state’s COVID-19 map also still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 66.2 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Governor Andy Beshear asked counties who are in the red zone on Thursdays of a week to follow the recommendations they’ve set out the following week.

The health department says the current spike closely aligns with exposures from the weekend of Halloween. Health officials say you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there have been 137,586 total cases of the coronavirus. The state death total is 1,661. The state’s positivity rate sits at 8.88%.

