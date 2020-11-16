Advertisement

Magoffin County School not serving meals due to staffing issues

By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, officials with Magoffin County Schools posted on Facebook that it will not be serving meals due to two cooks who tested positive for COVID-19 and other staff who are under quarantine.

School district officials said meals will not be served until staffing issues are resolved. Officials will announce when they have a date set for meals to restart.

Due to positive COVID tests for two cooks and quarantining of staff, Magoffin County Schools will not be serving meals...

Posted by Magoffin County Schools on Sunday, November 15, 2020

