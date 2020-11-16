Mark Stoops on Kentucky defense: ‘It’s pissing me off’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Saturday’s 38-35 win over Vanderbilt (0-6), Kentucky allowed over 400 total yards, including eleven third-down conversions.

That performance came against a Commodore offense that was averaging less than 13 points per game.

During Monday’s press conference, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was extremely frustrated by a defense that is playing without passion.

"It's pissing me off to be honest with you."



Mark Stoops went off on the Kentucky defense during today's press conference. Allowed 400+ yards to Vanderbilt. #BBN pic.twitter.com/ssdcdRulcN — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) November 16, 2020

“There is no excuse," said Stoops. “I sit there and watch us and at times, I see a group of young men that want somebody else to make the play. They want some miraculous call to stop the play. Coach you call something good so we can stop this play, because I don’t want to stop it. I’m not going to make a play, I want my neighbor to make a play, but I don’t want to make the play. Or I want to do my own thing, I don’t want to execute the defense. I just want to do my own thing so I can get a stat.”

“That is what I see and it’s pissing me off to be honest with you,” added Stoops.

Kentucky better figure out its defense in a hurry because the Wildcats visit No. 1 Alabama on Saturday at 4:00. UK opened as 31-point underdogs.

Live Now - Coach Stoops Pre-Alabama Press Conference https://t.co/5wqaxO0Nex — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 16, 2020

