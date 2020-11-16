Advertisement

Mark Stoops on Kentucky defense: ‘It’s pissing me off’

The Wildcats allowed 407 yards of offense Saturday against Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt running back Keyon Henry-Brooks (21) runs with the ball during the first half of an...
Vanderbilt running back Keyon Henry-Brooks (21) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Saturday’s 38-35 win over Vanderbilt (0-6), Kentucky allowed over 400 total yards, including eleven third-down conversions.

That performance came against a Commodore offense that was averaging less than 13 points per game.

During Monday’s press conference, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was extremely frustrated by a defense that is playing without passion.

“There is no excuse," said Stoops. “I sit there and watch us and at times, I see a group of young men that want somebody else to make the play. They want some miraculous call to stop the play. Coach you call something good so we can stop this play, because I don’t want to stop it. I’m not going to make a play, I want my neighbor to make a play, but I don’t want to make the play. Or I want to do my own thing, I don’t want to execute the defense. I just want to do my own thing so I can get a stat.”

“That is what I see and it’s pissing me off to be honest with you,” added Stoops.

Kentucky better figure out its defense in a hurry because the Wildcats visit No. 1 Alabama on Saturday at 4:00. UK opened as 31-point underdogs.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,514 new cases; positivity rate near nine percent
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin
Leaders with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, also known as OSHA, said the...
OSHA fines FCPS transportation dept. in connection with COVID-19 outbreak
Part of New Circle Rd. between Georgetown Rd. and Leestown Rd. is closed until further notice...
Part of New Circle Rd. back open after fatal crash
As cases surge heading into the holiday season, health experts are trying to clear up some...
Lexington doctor warns against COVID-19 misconceptions while cases surge

Latest News

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky at No. 6 Florida set for noon on November 28
Kentucky Wildcats offensive tackle Landon Young , normally, (67) wore a #65 to honor assistant...
Four Kentucky players earn SEC weekly honors
High schools are opting out of the state football playoffs.
High Schools opting out of Kentucky state football playoffs
(Credit: MGN Image)
FCPS pauses winter sports due to COVID-19 concerns